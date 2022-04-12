Roth Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for GURU Organic Energy (TSE:GUR)

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of GURU Organic Energy (TSE:GUR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of GURU Organic Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

GURU Organic Energy (TSE:GUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$6.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.04 million.

