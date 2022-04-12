Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Boeing (NYSE:BA) a $265.00 Price Target

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) received a $265.00 price target from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.20.

Shares of BA traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.28. 6,109,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,806,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a PE ratio of -24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.41. Boeing has a 52-week low of $167.58 and a 52-week high of $258.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($15.25) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boeing will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,797 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,313,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,638 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.1% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

