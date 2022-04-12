Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,850 ($37.14) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.95% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DLN. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.21) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,667 ($34.75) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 3,700 ($48.21) to GBX 3,500 ($45.61) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.49) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,447.22 ($44.92).
DLN stock opened at GBX 3,165.04 ($41.24) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,153.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,330.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. Derwent London has a twelve month low of GBX 2,797 ($36.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,850 ($50.17). The company has a market cap of £3.55 billion and a PE ratio of 14.10.
Derwent London Company Profile (Get Rating)
Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
