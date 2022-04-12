Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI)

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.62% from the company’s current price.

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income stock opened at GBX 111 ($1.45) on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income has a 12-month low of GBX 95.40 ($1.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 130 ($1.69). The stock has a market cap of £457.51 million and a P/E ratio of 8.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 105.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 110.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71.

In other news, insider John A. N. Heawood acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £11,000 ($14,334.12).

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC invests in and manages logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics assets. As of December 31, 2020, the company's property portfolio comprised 14 assets located across five European countries The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

