Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 325 ($4.24) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.65) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.17) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 290.38 ($3.78).

Shares of LMP stock opened at GBX 275.79 ($3.59) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 264.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 265.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. The firm has a market cap of £2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 5.89. LondonMetric Property has a 12 month low of GBX 214.80 ($2.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 287.20 ($3.74).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

