RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

RPM International has a dividend payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RPM International to earn $4.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $86.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.07. RPM International has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $101.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.99.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. RPM International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RPM International will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

In related news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,044,000 after purchasing an additional 22,067 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in RPM International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

