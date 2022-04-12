Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Given New $3.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by SVB Leerink from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RUBY. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $15.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rubius Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rubius Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Shares of RUBY stock opened at $2.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 6.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.48. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $29.94.

Rubius Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RUBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $44,216.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

