Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $25.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $2.41 on Monday. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $29.94. The company has a market cap of $217.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08.

Rubius Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RUBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $44,216.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 55.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

