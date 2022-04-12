Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at HC Wainwright

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RUBY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.60.

Shares of RUBY stock opened at $2.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $29.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $217.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.48.

Rubius Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RUBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $44,216.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,651,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,667 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,161,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,602,000 after buying an additional 708,647 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,443,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,648,000 after acquiring an additional 631,892 shares during the last quarter. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,387,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,930,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,730,000 after purchasing an additional 237,027 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

