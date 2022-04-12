Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Morgan Stanley

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RUBY. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $2.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 6.63. The company has a market cap of $217.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.48. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $29.94.

Rubius Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RUBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $44,216.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUBY. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About Rubius Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.