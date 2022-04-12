RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RxSight Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc. is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif. “

Get RxSight alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on RxSight in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RxSight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. RxSight has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $19.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 15.19, a current ratio of 15.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. Analysts anticipate that RxSight will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in RxSight in the third quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in RxSight in the third quarter valued at $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in RxSight in the third quarter valued at $57,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 29.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RxSight Company Profile (Get Rating)

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RxSight (RXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.