Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives $98.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RHP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHP stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.00. 8,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,627. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $98.11.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $377.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

