Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $222.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAIA. Citigroup began coverage on Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Saia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $328.15.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $203.41 on Friday. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $187.02 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.23. Saia had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total transaction of $4,346,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,114,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Saia by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,563,000 after purchasing an additional 71,539 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Saia by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Saia by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,400,000 after acquiring an additional 115,544 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

