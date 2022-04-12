SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Downgraded to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.87.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $64.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -96.73 and a beta of 1.84. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.09.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $182,428.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $155,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,745 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,862 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,074,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,611,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,174,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,255,000 after buying an additional 58,590 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,000,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,799,000 after buying an additional 203,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,044,000 after buying an additional 39,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,063,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,416,000 after purchasing an additional 83,877 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

