salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $302.23.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $4,403,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,257 shares of company stock worth $32,495,914 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 15.0% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,139,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,374,556. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.50 billion, a PE ratio of 130.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.79.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

