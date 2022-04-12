Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ SAL opened at $54.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $157.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.75. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $59.90.

Salisbury Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.30%.

In related news, EVP Todd J. Rubino sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $56,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAL. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $438,000. 23.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

