Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the March 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SMSEY stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,715. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48. Samsonite International has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 195.60.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $664.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.00 million. Samsonite International had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 0.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsonite International will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Samsonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags worldwide. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

