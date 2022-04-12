Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:SFRRF opened at $4.20 on Monday. Sandfire Resources has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46.

About Sandfire Resources (Get Rating)

Sandfire Resources Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as sulphide deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; and 87% interest in the Black Butte copper project situated in central Montana, the United States.

