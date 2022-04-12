Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:SFRRF opened at $4.20 on Monday. Sandfire Resources has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46.
About Sandfire Resources (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sandfire Resources (SFRRF)
- 3 Best Recession-Resistant, Cost-Conscious Retail Stocks to Take a Look at Right Now
- Simply Good Foods Stock is a Healthy Defensive Play
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
- Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.