SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SB Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SBFG stock opened at $18.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.47. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85.

SB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SBFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 462,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in SB Financial Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 458,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,328,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SB Financial Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 456,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,979,000 after buying an additional 29,397 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in SB Financial Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 377,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,431,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,978,000. Institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.