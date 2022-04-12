SB Financial Group (SBFG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SBFG):

4/11/2022 – SB Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – SB Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – SB Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – SB Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SB Financial Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: State Bank and RDSI Banking Systems. State Bank offers a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, mortgage banking, commercial and agricultural lending. RDSI provides item processing services to community banks located in the Midwest. SB Financial Group, Inc., formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

3/18/2022 – SB Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – SB Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – SB Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – SB Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – SB Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SB Financial Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: State Bank and RDSI Banking Systems. State Bank offers a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, mortgage banking, commercial and agricultural lending. RDSI provides item processing services to community banks located in the Midwest. SB Financial Group, Inc., formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

2/14/2022 – SB Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $18.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,599. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $135.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.11.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 458,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 61.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 427,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 48,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

