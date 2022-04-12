SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Lowered to Neutral at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $380.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $393.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $376.00 to $373.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $385.00.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $361.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 169.62 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.98. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $274.93 and a 52-week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $2,168,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in SBA Communications by 11.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in SBA Communications by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in SBA Communications by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

