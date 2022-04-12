Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SBBTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Schibsted ASA from 265.00 to 276.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 453.00 to 455.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Schibsted ASA from 485.00 to 415.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Schibsted ASA from 300.00 to 285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.20.

SBBTF stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.62. Schibsted ASA has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $51.75.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

