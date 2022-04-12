Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schlumberger from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Schlumberger from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.45.

Schlumberger stock opened at $41.33 on Monday. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 2.02.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $938,856,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,339,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,949 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,866 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4,009.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,846,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

