Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €175.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) has been given a €175.00 ($190.22) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SU. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($190.22) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €154.00 ($167.39) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($173.91) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($163.04) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($223.91) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €163.08 ($177.26).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of SU traded down €2.50 ($2.72) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €143.00 ($155.43). 765,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($70.52) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($82.98). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €145.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of €152.51.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.