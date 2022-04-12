Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on May 2nd

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries has a payout ratio of 11.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries to earn $6.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

SCHN stock opened at $51.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $35.34 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.92.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.39 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCHN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

