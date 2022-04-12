Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.23% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $51.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.92. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.38. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 27,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries (Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.