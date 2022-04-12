Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,652 ($47.59).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SDR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,650 ($47.56) to GBX 3,750 ($48.87) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.00) target price on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,920 ($51.08) to GBX 3,720 ($48.48) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($46.64) to GBX 3,544 ($46.18) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In other Schroders news, insider Peter Harrison sold 4,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,894 ($37.71), for a total value of £133,297.64 ($173,700.34).

Shares of LON SDR traded down GBX 28 ($0.36) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,196 ($41.65). 334,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,207. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,186.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,417.84. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,674 ($34.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,913 ($50.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a GBX 85 ($1.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Schroders’s previous dividend of $37.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

