Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,652 ($47.59).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SDR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($46.64) to GBX 3,544 ($46.18) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,920 ($51.08) to GBX 3,720 ($48.48) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,650 ($47.56) to GBX 3,750 ($48.87) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.00) target price on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, April 1st.

In other Schroders news, insider Peter Harrison sold 4,606 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,894 ($37.71), for a total value of £133,297.64 ($173,700.34).

LON SDR traded down GBX 28 ($0.36) on Monday, reaching GBX 3,196 ($41.65). 334,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,207. Schroders has a one year low of GBX 2,674 ($34.84) and a one year high of GBX 3,913 ($50.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.03 billion and a PE ratio of 14.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,186.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,417.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) dividend. This is an increase from Schroders’s previous dividend of $37.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Schroders’s payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

