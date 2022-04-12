Scotiabank Increases Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$141.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.28% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CCA. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$131.22.
Shares of TSE CCA traded up C$1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$107.40. 34,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,231. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$103.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$103.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 12.75. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$95.50 and a 12-month high of C$123.07.
Cogeco Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
Featured Stories
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.