Scotiabank Increases Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$141.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CCA. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$131.22.

Shares of TSE CCA traded up C$1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$107.40. 34,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,231. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$103.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$103.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 12.75. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$95.50 and a 12-month high of C$123.07.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C$2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.02 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$718.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$721.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 9.3100007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

