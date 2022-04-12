Seafarms Group Limited (ASX:SFG) Insider Acquires A$792,512.67 in Stock

Seafarms Group Limited (ASX:SFG – Get Rating) insider Ian Trahar acquired 49,532,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$792,512.67 ($587,046.42).

The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.26.

Seafarms Group Company Profile

Seafarms Group Limited operates as an aquaculture company in Australia. It is involved in operating, marketing, and selling of fresh and frozen farmed prawns under the Crystal Bay Prawns and Crystal Bay Tiger Prawns brand; and the development of land-based aquaculture projects. It also exports its products.

