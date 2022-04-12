SEA’s (SE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their buy rating on shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $220.00 target price on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie lowered their price objective on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $253.67.

SE stock opened at $113.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. SEA has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The stock has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.79 and its 200 day moving average is $217.67.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. SEA’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SEA will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of SEA by 76.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

