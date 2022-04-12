SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Receives $16.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCWX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other SecureWorks news, CFO Paul Parrish bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $55,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider George B. Hanna bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 15,205 shares of company stock worth $175,199. Corporate insiders own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SecureWorks in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in SecureWorks by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SecureWorks in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SecureWorks in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in SecureWorks in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCWX stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.12. 59,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,586. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.22. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 0.94.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

