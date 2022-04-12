Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Seeing Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
SEEMF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,659. Seeing Machines has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13.
Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.
