SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Short Interest Up 528.6% in March

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 528.6% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

SEGXF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.82. 3,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368. SEGRO has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average is $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Get SEGRO alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEGXF. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($17.59) to GBX 1,600 ($20.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEGRO from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($19.55) to GBX 1,560 ($20.33) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,450 ($18.89) to GBX 1,585 ($20.65) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $956.14.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.