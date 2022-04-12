Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Receives $150.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRE. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,263 shares of company stock worth $5,488,335 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $788,094,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,949 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 975.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,348,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,949 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 28.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 3,070.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 487,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,611,000 after acquiring an additional 471,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

SRE stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.25. 1,204,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.27. The stock has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $170.76.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. Sempra’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.44%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

