Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) versus Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Critical Contrast

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) and Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Service Properties Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryman Hospitality Properties $939.37 million 5.11 -$176.97 million ($3.22) -27.07 Service Properties Trust $1.50 billion 0.88 -$544.60 million ($3.31) -2.40

Ryman Hospitality Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Service Properties Trust. Ryman Hospitality Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Service Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Service Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryman Hospitality Properties -18.84% -1,684.43% -4.98% Service Properties Trust -36.41% -30.99% -5.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ryman Hospitality Properties and Service Properties Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryman Hospitality Properties 0 1 5 0 2.83 Service Properties Trust 1 0 1 0 2.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus target price of $98.20, suggesting a potential upside of 12.68%. Service Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.73%. Given Service Properties Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Service Properties Trust is more favorable than Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Volatility & Risk

Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Service Properties Trust has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ryman Hospitality Properties beats Service Properties Trust on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties (Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture. The Entertainment segment refers to the Grand Ole Opry assets, the Ryman Auditorium, WSM-AM, Ole Red, other Nashville-based attractions, and the Circle joint venture. The Corporate and Other segment represents the corporate expenses. The company was founded by Edward Lewis Gaylord in 1956 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About Service Properties Trust (Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements. SVC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.