Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Short Interest Up 1,800.0% in March

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,470,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SEII traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,748,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,625. Sharing Economy International has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02.
Sharing Economy International Company Profile (Get Rating)
