Shaw Communications Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0789 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shaw Communications has a payout ratio of 94.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.8%.

NYSE:SJR opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SJR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shaw Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,459,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,264,000 after buying an additional 1,288,293 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 613,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,626,000 after buying an additional 97,875 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,522,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

