Shell (LON:SHEL) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,570 ($33.49) price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.98% from the stock’s previous close.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.56) to GBX 2,551 ($33.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.18) price objective on Shell in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,600 ($33.88) price objective on Shell in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,450 ($31.93) price objective on Shell in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,616.33 ($34.09).

Shares of SHEL opened at GBX 2,160 ($28.15) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of £163.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98. Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($23.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,176.50 ($28.36). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,012.88.

In other Shell news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.58), for a total value of £3,876,000 ($5,050,820.95).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

