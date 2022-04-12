Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shionogi & Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices. Its primary products Tivicay for HIV treatment; Mulpleta for the treatment of thrombocytopenia; Xofluza, an influenza drug; Symproic for opioid-induced constipation treatment and Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. is based in Osaka, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGIOY opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average is $16.41. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

