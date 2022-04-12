Short Interest in Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Rises By 17,000.0%

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 17,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of AHIX stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07. Aluf has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.70.
Aluf Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aluf (AHIX)
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows Begging to Be Bought
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money In Bull Markets and Bear Markets
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aluf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.