Short Interest in Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Rises By 17,000.0%

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 17,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of AHIX stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07. Aluf has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.70.

Aluf Company Profile

Aluf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops proprietary software, software algorithms, and hardware for testing and data mining of computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics, as well as semiconductor and nanotechnology- based device components. It builds advanced test solutions for engineering and manufacturing sectors to verify devices made correctly; reliability tests to predict when the device will fail during usage; and characterization tests to verify the manufacturing operation in building the device.

