Short Interest in Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Rises By 10,900.0%

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 10,900.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages in Turkey and internationally. It operates in two segments, Beer Group and Soft Drinks. The company is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of carbonated and still non-alcoholic beverages, fruit juice concentrates, purees and fresh fruit, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark; and filling of spring water beverages.

