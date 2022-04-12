Short Interest in Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Declines By 84.8%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 84.8% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BBSRF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.59. 26,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,377. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. Bluestone Resources has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $1.79.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bluestone Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Cerro Blanco Gold and Mita Geothermal located in Guatemala. The company was founded on November 7, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

