Short Interest in China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Drops By 98.3%

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the March 15th total of 530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of CYYHF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,932. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.09.
About China Yongda Automobiles Services
