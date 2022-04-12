Short Interest in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Decreases By 87.5%

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE:CTR traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.30. 502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,558. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.62. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
