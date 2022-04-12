Short Interest in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Decreases By 87.5%

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:CTR traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.30. 502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,558. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.62. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTR. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 86,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 628.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 32.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.