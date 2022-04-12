Short Interest in Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Expands By 2,100.0%

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EGIEY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,040. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43. Engie Brasil Energia has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $9.55.

Get Engie Brasil Energia alerts:

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $496.17 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th.

About Engie Brasil Energia (Get Rating)

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 60 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; and 45 complementary plants, which comprise 3 biomass, 38 wind farms, 2 photovoltaic solar power plants, and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Brasil Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie Brasil Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.