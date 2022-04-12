Short Interest in Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Expands By 2,100.0%

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS EGIEY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,040. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43. Engie Brasil Energia has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $9.55.
Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $496.17 million for the quarter.
Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 60 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; and 45 complementary plants, which comprise 3 biomass, 38 wind farms, 2 photovoltaic solar power plants, and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Engie Brasil Energia (EGIEY)
