Short Interest in FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Expands By 533.0%

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,300 shares, a growth of 533.0% from the March 15th total of 199,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 70.0 days.

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of FIBRA Macquarie México from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from 30.00 to 29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

DBMBF remained flat at $$1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $1.40.

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

