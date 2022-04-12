Short Interest in High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Declines By 87.5%

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PCF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $7.88. 118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,205. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.47. High Income Securities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

Get High Income Securities Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 62.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in High Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 67.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.