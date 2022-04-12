Short Interest in High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Declines By 87.5%

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PCF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $7.88. 118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,205. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.47. High Income Securities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%.
High Income Securities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on High Income Securities Fund (PCF)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.