Short Interest in Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Expands By 891.5%

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, an increase of 891.5% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Holcim stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 105,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,693. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07. Holcim has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

HCMLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 65 to CHF 58 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 58 to CHF 54 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Holcim has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

