Short Interest in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCIIW) Rises By 909.1%

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCIIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 909.1% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of HCIIW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,369. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.45.

